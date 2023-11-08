Sky Cams
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Veterans Day Salute & Military Luncheon

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their Veterans Day Salute & Military Luncheon Wednesday afternoon.

That was held over at the Marriott along the Savannah’s Riverfront.

The luncheon serves as a way to honor Veterans across to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

It’s a chance for local military leaders to provide insights our region’s military installations.

