Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Veterans Day Salute & Military Luncheon
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their Veterans Day Salute & Military Luncheon Wednesday afternoon.
That was held over at the Marriott along the Savannah’s Riverfront.
The luncheon serves as a way to honor Veterans across to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
It’s a chance for local military leaders to provide insights our region’s military installations.
