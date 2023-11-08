Savannah-Chatham County Public School System hosts job fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County schools are trying to find a solution to a staff shortage.

The district says they have several open positions, including sub teachers, police, mechanics, and especially School Bus drivers.

To help fill these roles the district hosted a job fair Wednesday in Savannah.

Officials say these are vital positions that need to be filled.

“The school district does partner with them for temporary labor for more information.”

The district will be hosting more job fairs.

Next week they will be at the Salvation Arm on Bee Road in Savannah.

