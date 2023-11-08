Sky Cams
Savannah leaders share plans for city’s future after being reelected during Tuesday’s election

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The make-up of Savannah’s city council will remain largely unchanged following Tuesday’s election.

Eight of the nine members were voted back into office.

“It’s like a lightening bolt charge of what people would like to see in the next four years,” Alderman Nick Palumbo said.

District four Alderman Nick Palumbo won reelection beating out two challengers with 81 percent of the vote in his race.

He says the next council will have to act key issues that were put off because of the election cycle.

“This next council is going to have to determine some pretty big picture ideas of what’s going to happen with the fairgrounds, the civic center, the historic Waterworks building, Tide to Town and much much more,” Palumbo said.

The only change to city council will be the return of Carol Bell...who will replace Alderwoman Kesha Gibson Carter in the At-Large Post 1 seat.

Bell served in that same seat for two terms before being voted out.

She beat out six opponents in this election win back the seat.

“It afforded me an opportunity to think and reflect and to grow, and to gain a different and more expanded appreciation for that the work that we do,” Alderman Carol Bell said.

Alderwoman Kesha Gibson Carter did not run for her seat again, instead challenging incumbent Van Johnson. Johnson won that race and will serve four more years.

Bell says she’s looking forward to limiting any contentious moments on council in the new term.

“The citizens have spoken loud and clear. They don’t appreciate this type of performance,” Bell says.

