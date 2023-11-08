Sky Cams
Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival to be held Sunday

By Tim Guidera
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monterrey Square will once again be filled with the sounds, smells and mostly tastes of Jewish Culture Sunday with the return in full of the Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival.

Erin Christopher and Jessica Leigh Lebos are coordinating Sunday’s event that is always one of the most popular ethnic celebrations of the year in Savannah.

