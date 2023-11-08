Sky Cams
Shellring Ale Works releasing beer to honor Marine killed in jet crash

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORT ROYAL, S.C (WTOC) - A Port Royal Brewery is releasing a special beer to honor a Marine who was killed in a jet crash in August.

Family, friends and squadmates of the late Andrew Mettler are tasting a beer they brewed in his honor. Mettler was a home brewer, so his wife says this is one of the best ways to celebrate his legacy, with a beer named after his callsign.

After moving to the Lowcountry, Mettler became a regular at Shellring, a popular Marine spot near Parris Island. He would come here with his wife Nancy, or debrief here after a flight with his squadmates. Those squadmates say that Mettler was an excellent pilot, going beyond the mechanical side of flying an F-18.

When his squad approached Shellring to ask to use the space, the brewery went one step further, inviting Mettler’s wife and friends to brew a pale ale in his honor.

“It was a lot of fun, they are really nice guys. I was familiar with brewing from Andrew doing it in our kitchen. Obviously they have a much bigger scale. We were also huge wine fans, so, fermentation and that process. It was a lot of fun, I got to get my hands dirty and kind of clean out the grains when they were done. To see it getting made was a blast, and we’re excited today to get to try it, and see that work come to fruition,” Nancy Mettler said.

A dollar of each pint sold will go to benefit the Wingman Foundation, a non-profit that supports families like Andrew Mettler’s.

