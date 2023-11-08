Sky Cams
South Carolina receives $48 million for low income home energy assistance program

(WGEM)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C (WTOC) - South Carolina is offering assistance to those who need help paying home heating costs this winter.

The state received $48 million from the Federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Those who qualify can apply for assistance.

The money will go towards heating costs this winter and cooling bills next summer.

Click here for more information.

