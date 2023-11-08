South Carolina receives $48 million for low income home energy assistance program
Nov. 8, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C (WTOC) - South Carolina is offering assistance to those who need help paying home heating costs this winter.
The state received $48 million from the Federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Those who qualify can apply for assistance.
The money will go towards heating costs this winter and cooling bills next summer.
