Top Teacher : Meredith Galea

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - She’s a third year teacher, who is just starting to hit her stride in the classroom.

Meet Meredith Galea from Hancock Day School in Savannah.

It was fun to be able to surprise teacher Meredith Galea with our WTOC Top Teacher award today.

“I hope they look back and think that I was somebody who inspired them, wanted them to come to school everyday and was just a positive influence in their life.”

Galea teaches 2nd grade at Hancock Day School in Savannah.

This group of kids are so bright and they are so fun and they really want to do well and have success.

Galea says teaching is something she has always wanted to do.

“When I was little I used to play school with my sisters, we used to set up our dolls and teach them school and so it’s always been something that has been in my heart.”

“Miss Galea is one of the best teachers I know in second grade, and she’s really nice and she’s helpful,” Student Reagan Canfield said.

“She is one of the most thoughtful and kind human beings I know. She works so hard and is dedicated to every single one of her students. She goes out of her way to make sure each one of her students needs are met,” Aimee Miller said.

What’s your motivation each day?

“The kids, for sure, coming to school and I have great coworkers as well so that helps.”

Meredith Galea this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

