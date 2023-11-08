Voters approve $439 million bond referendum for Beaufort County Schools

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County citizens voted to approve the $439 million bond referendum in Tuesday’s election.

The money from that referendum will be used for school improvements county-wide, building off the 2019 bond referendum.

Projects funded by the new 2023 bond referendum include a new elementary school in Bluffton, a rebuild of Hilton Head Island High School and a replacement Lady’s Island Middle School.

There will also be expansions to career and technical education for Bluffton High School, May River High School, and Beaufort High School.

Some schools will see upgrades to parking lots, sidewalks, HVAC and furniture. Beaufort County Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez says his message to the voters who approved the referendum.

“My message would be thank you very much for helping us improve our facilities, for supporting public education, this allows us to help us improve our facilities and improve the teaching and learning environment for our students,” Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez said.

Dr. Rodriguez says to expect around a five-year timeline for the projects in this referendum.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.