Woman charged with kidnapping twins, shooting mother sentenced to 30 years in prison

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County woman charged with kidnapping twins and shooting their mother is being sentenced to 30 years in prison.

According to court records, Angela Montgomery was found guilty but mentally ill on four charges including kidnapping.

Her gun charge was dropped.

According to police, Montgomery stole 6-week old twins Lorenzo and Matteo Rodgers back in May 2021 after shooting the twins mother.

It happened on the 15-hundred block of Northeast 36th street in Savannah . Police arrested

Montgomery and the twins were found safe at a home in Rincon that same afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.