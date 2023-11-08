Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Woman charged with kidnapping twins, shooting mother sentenced to 30 years in prison

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County woman charged with kidnapping twins and shooting their mother is being sentenced to 30 years in prison.

According to court records, Angela Montgomery was found guilty but mentally ill on four charges including kidnapping.

Her gun charge was dropped.

According to police, Montgomery stole 6-week old twins Lorenzo and Matteo Rodgers back in May 2021 after shooting the twins mother.

It happened on the 15-hundred block of Northeast 36th street in Savannah . Police arrested

Montgomery and the twins were found safe at a home in Rincon that same afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence at a warehouse in Chatham County, Ga.
Police: No shots fired, no explosives found during response to Amazon warehouse
Election Results
LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on W. Gwinnett St.
Savannah Police investigating deadly shooting on W. Gwinnett St.
FILE PHOTO - Van Johnson
Incumbent Van Johnson will retain Savannah mayoral seat

Latest News

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Veterans Day Salute & Military Luncheon
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Veterans Day Salute & Military Luncheon
Federal Courthouse in Savannah
York, Whitaker and Bull St. to be closed as construction on federal courthouse resumes
THE News at 5
Federal Courthouse in Savannah
THE News at 5
Woman charged with kidnapping twins, shooting mother sentenced to 30 years in prison