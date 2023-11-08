York, Whitaker and Bull St. to be closed as construction on federal courthouse resumes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been nearly seven months since a partial floor collapse at the federal courthouse building in Savannah injured three people.

Now crews say that damage is cleared and construction there is moving forward.

These never-before-seen photos show the aftermath of that partial collapse of the Tomochichi Federal Courthouse’s third floor in April.

It forced months-long work delays as crews cleared debris.

Now courthouse renovation project executive Abigail Low says the area is ready to be rebuilt with normal work resuming.

“We started bringing steel back into the building and over the next 60 days we’re going to see subcontractors returning,” Project Executive Abigail Low

Starting Monday, The General Services Administration says a partial road closure of York Street between Whitaker and Bull Streets will go into effect for scaffolding work.

Pedestrian traffic may also be stopped at points for crane movement.

In the past those closures have frustrated some nearby business owners.

“We try to keep them as informed as we can because we know that this is inconvenient. We know that this does impact their business We want to get it done quickly and safely.”

Low says members of Congress recently approved appropriated money to fully fund the project through completion following delays from the collapse.

The GSA says the revised budget now totals more than $125 million.

“If something else were to happen, if something else were to occur, or there would be an unforeseen condition, they have committed to going and finding the funds to complete this project.”

The GSA says they’re now working with a third-party structural engineer to inspect the 130-year-old building monthly as crews work to modernize the inside for court staff.

Low says a revised timeline is still in the works but crews are aiming for completion between late 2025 to mid 2026.

“It really is about allowing them to be more efficient and have the safety and security that they need in the building to be able to operate the way they way that they should be operating.”

“We’ve got about another two to two and a half years to go on this.”

The partial closure of York Street between Whitaker and Bull is expected to last through next Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.