Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Bluffton woman arrested for damaging, urinating on Veterans Memorial statue

Karalee M. Sousek
Karalee M. Sousek(Bluffton Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A Bluffton woman has been accused of damaging and urinating on a Veterans Memorial statue.

According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. to Buckwalter Veterans Park on Venture Drive. Witnesses said they saw someone knocking over and urinating on the Veterans Memorial statue.

Officers located the suspect, 50-year-old Karalee M. Sousek, of Bluffton. She has been arrested and charged with malicious injury to property and indecent exposure.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Election Results
LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina
1 person dead after crash in Garden City
1 person dead after crash in Garden City
A large police presence at a warehouse in Chatham County, Ga.
Police: No shots fired, no explosives found during response to Amazon warehouse
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
UPDATE: Missing Hilton Head Island man found safe

Latest News

Police lights
Vidalia Police, GBI investigating shooting death
Meredith Galea
Top Teacher : Meredith Galea
Shellring Ale Works releasing beer to honor marine killed in jet crash
Shellring Ale Works releasing beer to honor Marine killed in jet crash
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Veterans Day Salute & Military Luncheon
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Veterans Day Salute & Military Luncheon