Burton Fire District urging drivers to pay attention after amount of wrecks on parkways

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - First responders in Burton, S.C. are urging drivers to pay attention, especially on Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway.

The Burton Fire District says since last year they have responded to 29 crashes on Robert Smalls Parkway alone.

Most happening at intersections. And during nice weather.

First responders are saying that most of the crashes that happen at intersections are caused by distracted driving. This isn’t just texting and driving, but also anything from eating while driving to simply getting lost in your own thoughts.

“You would naturally assume that most vehicle collisions would happen in bad weather, low visibility, slippery roads. But it’s not,” Burton Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Byrne said.

Byrne said that in those bad weather days, people tend to focus on the road, lowering radios and keeping their eyes up. He says when the sun comes out, distractions pick up. People may be texting or speeding through an intersection.

“Spend extra time at intersections. Look left, right left. Then look left and right one more time, just to make sure you’re clear to pull out. And please, don’t try to judge the oncoming vehicle traffic. Just on my ride here today to do this interview, I almost had a vehicle collision myself. Coming down the road and a young lady pulled out in front of us,” Byren said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officers said at the end of the day, we know what we should be doing.

“Regardless of how you got your driver’s license, whether you went to driving school or you went to the DMV, nowhere does anybody teach you, ‘Hey, you can drive down the road and be on a cell phone. Or, you can eat a sandwich while you’re going down the road,’ It’s always hands at 10-and-2, focused on the roadway. It’s things that we know what to do,” SCHP Lance Corporal Nick Pye said.

First responders also said that when it comes to safety, always wear your seatbelt and make sure car seats are properly installed. They also say when it comes to car seats, don’t buy used ones since any type of accident will damage their safety capabilities.

