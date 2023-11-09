Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Dylan’s Thursday Morning Forecast

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Thursday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid-50s tomorrow morning. We’ll start the day off with more sunshine before we see a little more cloud cover by that afternoon.

During this time, I’ll look for high temps in the lower-80s for most. By Friday, we should see more cloud cover ahead of our next cold front while highs stay in the lower 80s. Outside of the cloud cover, it should still be a nice day to be outdoors.

The front should come through during the early morning hours of Saturday morning. This should not have much impact on any parade conditions outside of slightly breezy winds.

However, I will look for scattered shower chances throughout the day, with higher chances for the afternoon and into the overnight as high only warm into the upper 60s. We’ll also continue to track more scattered rain chances throughout the day on Sunday.

Then, we should see cooler temps and more scattered rain chances throughout the day on Sunday. By the start of next week, we’ll look for more mild temps in the 60s throughout most of the week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Election Results
LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina
A large police presence at a warehouse in Chatham County, Ga.
Police: No shots fired, no explosives found during response to Amazon warehouse
1 person dead after crash in Garden City
1 person dead after crash in Garden City
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
UPDATE: Missing Hilton Head Island man found safe

Latest News

THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
THE News at 5
Dave's 5pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 11-8-2023
First Alert Weather fall
Above-average temperatures continue!