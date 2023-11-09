Dylan’s Thursday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Thursday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid-50s tomorrow morning. We’ll start the day off with more sunshine before we see a little more cloud cover by that afternoon.

During this time, I’ll look for high temps in the lower-80s for most. By Friday, we should see more cloud cover ahead of our next cold front while highs stay in the lower 80s. Outside of the cloud cover, it should still be a nice day to be outdoors.

The front should come through during the early morning hours of Saturday morning. This should not have much impact on any parade conditions outside of slightly breezy winds.

However, I will look for scattered shower chances throughout the day, with higher chances for the afternoon and into the overnight as high only warm into the upper 60s. We’ll also continue to track more scattered rain chances throughout the day on Sunday.

Then, we should see cooler temps and more scattered rain chances throughout the day on Sunday. By the start of next week, we’ll look for more mild temps in the 60s throughout most of the week.

