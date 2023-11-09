Helping take care of veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is all about honoring the men and women who risked their lives to protect our country.

When we say the pledge of allegiance, it’s our promise to honor the red, white, and blue. A local rehabilitation center is doing just that, honoring those men and women who have served on behalf of our flag and our freedom.

“Our census changes often, as of today it’s 13, we have 13.”

Just like the 13 stripes on the flag, that is how many brave veterans reside at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center.

“They have ranged from early 30s all the way up to almost 100. They always have amazing stories. A lot of them talk about their times overseas, traveling, meeting their spouses, getting married, and having children.”

Veterans like Barry Gohn. Alfred Lynn and Aaron Stewart may have served at different times, but they can agree they all felt a wave of emotions before departing to protect our country.

“A little scared, I didn’t want to see things.”

They went to a lot of different places and saw many faces.

“They sent me to South Carolina for basic, from here to Houston Texas, from there to New Jersey,” veteran Aaron Stewart said.

But the men and women who were serving right beside them are what kept them going, serving each other as reminders of why they were there.

“It meant to serve the country and do the best we could and wait till it’s all over.”

And Veterans Day is a reminder to us all, the community, to show our gratitude to those heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect us and our country.

