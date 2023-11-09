Sky Cams
Renaming of VA clinic in Hinesville could be close, according to Rep. Carter

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The renaming of a Hinesville Veterans Affairs clinic may be one step closer to reality.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter said U.S. House leaders will make the renaming a priority.

In January, Rep. Carter introduced a bill to rename the VA clinic in honor of four Liberty County veterans who lost their lives during the Vietnam War. The four men are John Gibson, Dan James, William Sapp, and Frankie Smiley.

Rep. Carter credits community members for pushing for the name change.

“I was a little skeptical after I first went into this meeting thinking, first of all, that we could rename of VA center, much less name it after four individuals, but after I left that meeting, they had convinced me, and I was committed to working as hard as I could to get this done,” Rep. Carter said. “They deserve this. Their families deserve this. The community deserves.”

Rep. Carter expects a vote to officially change the Hinesville VA’s name by the end of the year.

