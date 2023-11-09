Sky Cams
Teen injured in shooting on Hilton Head Island

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a shooting left a teen injured on Hilton Head Island on Thursday.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Wild Horse Road.

Deputies say a 19-year-old woman was hit by a bullet that was fired into the home she was in from the driveway. They say she and two others were sleeping at the time.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

No word yet on any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office.

