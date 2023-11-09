Urban Enslaved exhibit opening at the Davenport House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new exhibit is opening at the Davenport House in downtown Savannah.

The exhibit takes visitors through the slave quarters, reopening the basement level of the 1820s home and telling the full story of the house.

The work tells the story of urban slaves in Savannah who also served as craftsmen and builders. Thirteen slaves took care of the Davenport family.

The work took about eight years and highlights stories that have not previously been highlighted in history.

“Being able to tell a part of our story with respect, and that’s the thing, telling the story with respect, understanding that these people were humans, that they were human being who had stories, who had lives, that should be showcased and should be told, so this is a fitting day right here, for us now to acknowledge that, so all of us in Savannah, visiting Savannah, can acknowledge that, the humanity of our ancestors,” Preservationist and Historian, Dr. Amir Jamal Toure said.

The Urban Enslaved exhibit opens to the public on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.