As weather gets colder, reminder to check heaters to prevent fires

(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District has held training exercises all week long, helping to prepare for the winter months. With heaters starting to turn on, firefighters say there is a higher chance for fires to start.

Thursday’s training exercise simulated a fire in an area without a lot of walls, like the clothing section of a department store. Firefighters wore blindfolded masks and had to find hidden objects while managing the air in their tanks.

Burton firefighters say that if you have any concerns about your heater or fire safety in the winter, to reach out.

“Especially with kerosene heaters and electric heaters, if they don’t change their filters during the season, that also can get clogged up or critters can get in there and it can also ignite things on fire inside of the house,” Burton Fire District engineer Richard Reely said.

Another tip from Burton Fire – now is a good time to check your smoke alarms to make sure they are working properly.

