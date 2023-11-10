19-year-old dies after shooting on Hilton Head Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting on Hilton Head Island on Thursday.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Wild Horse Road.

Deputies say a 19-year-old woman was hit by a bullet that was fired into the home she was in from the driveway. They say she and two others were sleeping at the time.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.

No word yet on any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office.

