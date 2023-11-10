Sky Cams
Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Friday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 50s. There’s a chance we could see a few patches of fog. So, be sure to give yourself a little extra time if you run into some this morning.

We’ll start the day with partly cloudy skies before seeing more cloud cover by this afternoon. During this time, I’ll look for high temps in the lower-80s for most. Heading into tonight, I’ll look for the temperature to drop from the mid-70s to the mid-60s through midnight.

We could see a few isolated showers during this time, but I’m not expecting to see a lot until the early morning hours of tomorrow as our next cold front pushes through. This could cause a few scattered showers during parade hours tomorrow as temps stay in the mid to lower 60s.

Then, we’ll track more scattered rain chances throughout the afternoon and overnight as high only warm into the mid-60s. Then, we should see cooler temps and more scattered rain chances throughout the day on Sunday. By next week’s start, we’ll look for more mild temps and mostly cloudy skies.

