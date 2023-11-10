Making the Argyle House a home

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many in Springfield Trista and Sean Carter were drawn to the Argyle House.

“As soon as it came up and we were able to go inside, it was love at first sight,” says Sean Carter.

Originally built in 1911, this home has seen its fair share of changes over the years.

“It’s been a dentist office upstairs. Musical teachers who, their school burnt down they lived here for a while. People have lived downstairs and rented out the upstairs and vice versa,” Trista Carter explains.

Many of those changes Trista, an Effingham County native, has seen firsthand.

“I grew up in a little bit more of a rural area outside of Springfield, but Springfield has always been my city.”

So, when this Springfield fixture went up for sale this past summer, “(I) came over here the same day or the next morning and put an offer in, immediately,” Sean recalls.

The Carter’s buying the home and coming with it a little bit of attention.

“I think it was unexpected for both of us that it would garner so much interest,” says Trista.

An interest that has been both welcome and humbling.

“The interaction with the community has been incredible. Everybody has been so curious and interested,” Trista said.

The Carters getting to work, fixing up the exterior, “we had to replace the balcony and the pillars,” explains Trista.

Also adding an addition to the back, but as for the inside.

“The inside was kept immaculate. I mean the floors and everything,” Trista said.

Allowing them to preserve the beautiful details of the historic home.

“We didn’t want to do a full gut or change the essence of it. We wanted to just, for the most part, stay true to the history as much as we could,” explains Trista.

Although there may not be a lot of argyle patterns in the home.

“We talked about maybe incorporating that in some chair fabrics or something,” Trista suggests.

There is a clear pattern these experienced house flippers have put into every detail that makes this home stand about above all the others, love

“Oh, this is the top one for sure. This is more of heavy interest, love project instead of just doing it to flip it. A lot of heart went into it for sure,” says Sean.

Turning the Argyle House into their Argyle Home.

“It feels unreal. We still look at each other a lot like, ‘is this really happening?’ It’s incredible,” Trista says.

The Carters say they hope to be moved in by December and are already working on ways to share their new home with the community, they say maybe even opening it up as a haunted for Halloween.

If you’d like to follow along with there progress you can follow their Facebook page ‘The Argyle Rehabilitation Project’

