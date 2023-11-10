Sky Cams
Police: 4 people shot at Missouri shopping mall; 3 suspects in custody

By KCTV5 Staff and Gray Media
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.

Police said the situation is stable at this time. A police spokesperson said four people were shot. Independence police said one person is in critical condition and the three others’ injuries range from serious to non-life threatening.

IPD said at least one of the victims was female.

The shooting happened at the 39th Street entrance to the mall, an IPD spokesperson told KCTV. Police were called to the scene on a sound of shots call at 2:20 p.m.

Authorities said at least three persons of interest are in custody.

“There is no active shooter,” police said on Facebook.

IPD said anyone attempting to pick up family who was at the mall can meet at the northeast corner of the mall parking lot near the Club Car Wash.

Police are asking the public to stop calling 911 to inquire about the incident.

“As you can imagine, our dispatchers are very busy right now. We will update here on social media when we have more information to share,” police said.

Mayor Quinton Lucas was quick to share his thoughts on the shooting on Twitter.

“We ready yet to admit it’s the easy accessibility of guns?” Lucas said. “Or, will we blame every cable news talking point about urban cities, which this is not, that we can?”

The Independence Center Mall said they had no comment on the issue. The mall was not evacuated and is not closed -- aside from the area surrounding the north entrance and area around the crime scene. IPD told KCTV5 that was at the discretion of the mall.

