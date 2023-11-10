Savannah City Council approves request for millions in federal money aimed to help low-income, housing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah City Council meeting on Thursday was the first meeting since municipal elections.

Council members voted on several items including an ask for millions in federal dollars to help low-income areas.

This is part of Savannah’s annual “One Year Action Plan” and lays out how the city will use millions of federal dollars. That money is meant to improve housing and economic development.

Council members unanimously approved a request for $4.1 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The goal is to fund programs that support low- and moderate-income city residents.

“Every agency that comes before us deserves more money. The reality is it’s very regimented. It’s very regulated,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Included in the request is $2.6 million for housing development and nearly $200,000 for homeless shelters and other programs.

Director of Human Services, Kerri Reid said there’s also money requested for workforce development.

“We’ll be providing scholarships to low- and moderate-income individuals so they can get their job certifications in various industries such as culinary kitchen cook, child development associate, also there’s a fast-track manufacturing program as well,” Reid said.

Reid said the funds are crucial to allowing those in need access to vital support.

“They’re able to use those federal dollars to be able to gain more dollars that are actually helping us to build housing for individuals within our community and also they make a way for individuals that may not be able to get a leg up otherwise,” she said.

Thursday’s vote follows months of public input and is part of the city’s five-year Housing and Community Development Plan.

Several council members have expressed the need to improve affordable housing and address homelessness in the city.

