Savannah Film Alliance founder discusses excitement for 2024 after end of strikes

FILE PHOTO - Filming in Savannah
FILE PHOTO - Filming in Savannah(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the SAG-AFTRA strike coming to an end, movie shoots are coming back to Savannah.

“There were certainly productions that either had already started filming in Savannah or were scheduled to, and they’ve all made connections to come back,” Savannah Film Alliance founder Charles Bowen said.

Bowen said that while productions returning is good news, it might take some time for them to get here. So, 2023 might end a little slow.

“We’re looking at a 2024 that looks fantastic,” Bowen said.

Part of that fantastic 2024 is the return of the economic boost to the city. He says the end of the strike means the local crew jobs will come back, and more money for mom-and-pop shops.

“Far beyond that, It’s all the local businesses that also service the entertainment industry, they’ve all taken a hit, and everyone’s excited to see that coming back now,” Bowen said.

