Statesboro Police arrest 4 in connection to homicide, robbery

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide case, along with separate felony offenses.

On Aug. 20, SPD officers responded to the area of Eagle Court Apartments on Lanier Drive for a robbery that occurred in the location.

Police say an adult male reported being robbed by several male suspects, who then left the scene in a vehicle.

Less than one hour later, police say they responded to Ladd Circle for a report of a shooting. Police say they found 17-year-old Jabarri Walker dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police canvassed the neighborhood, interviewed neighbors and and video evidence, including video obtained via the Fusus system and Flock tag readers.

Police say it became apparent the shooting and robbery were connected and also tied into a vehicle reported stolen to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

Police worked with BCSO and the stolen vehicle was later recovered after having been dumped and was subsequently processed for evidence. Multiple search warrants were issued for electronic data and for specific locations during the course of these parallel investigations.

After building a case, detectives served arrest warrants on Nov. 9 for Murder and Aggravated Assault related to the Ladd Circle homicide on four defendants. They are:

Cameron Rock (17, Lanier Drive, Statesboro)

Lucas Fields (17, Orleans Trail, Statesboro)

Unnamed 16 year old juvenile

Unnamed 15 year old juvenile

The defendants were also charged with Robbery related to the Eagle Court incident. They also face charges related to the vehicle reported stolen to BCSO.

The investigation continues, and SPD says more charges stemming from other incidents are possible.

They remain either in the custody of the Bulloch County Jail or the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.

SPD was also assisted by the Georgia State Patrol, the ATF, and the GBI Coastal Crime Lab.

