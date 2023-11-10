Sky Cams
Suspect arrested after shooting in Jesup

(staff)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Nov. 9 on Lanesbridge Road.

According to the police department, a suspect was able to be detained at the scene. Police say the suspect was still armed when officers arrived.

Kyle Riendeau, of Jesup, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

A shooting victim was found and flown to a Savannah hospital. Police say the suspect is listed in stable condition.

Any with information is asked to contact the Jesup Police Department at (912) 427-1300.

