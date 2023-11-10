Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Tiny home project aimed at helping homeless veterans completed

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A housing project aimed at helping veterans experiencing homelessness was completed Friday in Savannah.

Savannah leaders unveiled the final 12 homes at The Cove tiny house community. The completion of these 12 homes now brings the total to 46.

Those working to address homelessness used the start of Veterans Day weekend to unveil the final homes.

The Cove at Dundee opened in 2019 and was Georgia’s first tiny home community approved for development.

A medical clinic, community center and tiny homes are available on site for veterans exiting homelessness.

The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless said, at last count, there are approximately 140 veterans experiencing homelessness in the Chatham County area.

They say this community is a step to helping veterans in need find stable housing.

“The homes we build today, increasing housing inventory access for people experiencing homelessness, are critical for the success of our community tomorrow. Right now, this community will change the lives of 46 individual heads of household,” said Jennifer Dulong, with Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless.

The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless said 100 percent of The Cove’s veteran residents have remained stably housed.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karalee M. Sousek
Bluffton woman arrested for damaging, urinating on Veterans Memorial statue
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
1 person dead after crash in Garden City
1 person dead after crash in Garden City
Police lights
Vidalia Police, GBI investigating shooting death

Latest News

The Argyle House
Making the Argyle House a home
19-year-old dies after shooting on Hilton Head Island
Police lights
Statesboro Police arrest 4 in connection to homicide, robbery
Savannah City Council approves request for millions in federal money aimed to help low-income, housing