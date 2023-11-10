Tiny home project aimed at helping homeless veterans completed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A housing project aimed at helping veterans experiencing homelessness was completed Friday in Savannah.

Savannah leaders unveiled the final 12 homes at The Cove tiny house community. The completion of these 12 homes now brings the total to 46.

Those working to address homelessness used the start of Veterans Day weekend to unveil the final homes.

The Cove at Dundee opened in 2019 and was Georgia’s first tiny home community approved for development.

A medical clinic, community center and tiny homes are available on site for veterans exiting homelessness.

The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless said, at last count, there are approximately 140 veterans experiencing homelessness in the Chatham County area.

They say this community is a step to helping veterans in need find stable housing.

“The homes we build today, increasing housing inventory access for people experiencing homelessness, are critical for the success of our community tomorrow. Right now, this community will change the lives of 46 individual heads of household,” said Jennifer Dulong, with Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless.

The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless said 100 percent of The Cove’s veteran residents have remained stably housed.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.