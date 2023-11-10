Sky Cams
Veterans Day events happening in the Lowcountry this weekend

File photo of flag for Veteran's Day.(MGN)
By Michaela Romero
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are many events across our area this weekend in honor of Veterans Day. Including multiple parades and ceremonies, all to honor the brave men and women who have served our country. Our Michaela Romero gives us a look at what you can expect if you want to celebrate in South Carolina.

The weekend of events will kick off with a Veterans Day Parade in Historic Bluffton on Saturday.

The parade will begin lining up at 9 a.m. and will leave from Alljoy Road around 10 a.m.

The parade route will follow Alljoy Road to Calhoun Street through Promenade Street and end at Mellichamp Drive.

You should expect to see the color guard, marching units, marching bands, and even some floats.

Also, on Saturday morning, if you live in Beaufort, there will be another parade on Bay Street.

The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. in front of the Beaufort National Cemetery and everyone is welcome to attend.

If you live on Hilton Head there will also be a Veterans Day Ceremony at Shelter Cove Veterans Memorial Park. It will start at 10:30 am and continue until 1:30 pm.

And if you want to do something on Sunday, there will be the Tunnel to Towers 5k race in Bluffton in the Rose Hill Plantation Community.

It kicks off at 9. This is the 3rd year and organizers say over 600 people have already registered and are expecting a good turnout. You can sign up online at T2T.org and if you decide last minute, it’s not a problem, you can sign up the day of in person.

