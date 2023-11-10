VFW Post handing out poppies in honor of Veterans Day

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The VFW Post in Pembroke was handing out poppies in honor of Veterans Day.

Life member Dean Rakoskie said he’s hoping when people look at the flowers they think of those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

Some people even donated to the VFW after receiving a flower. Rakoskie says the donations will help veterans in their community.

Rakoskie said they will be at grocery stores and other locations all weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.