Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

VFW Post handing out poppies in honor of Veterans Day

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The VFW Post in Pembroke was handing out poppies in honor of Veterans Day.

Life member Dean Rakoskie said he’s hoping when people look at the flowers they think of those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

Some people even donated to the VFW after receiving a flower. Rakoskie says the donations will help veterans in their community.

Rakoskie said they will be at grocery stores and other locations all weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karalee M. Sousek
Bluffton woman arrested for damaging, urinating on Veterans Memorial statue
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
1 person dead after crash in Garden City
1 person dead after crash in Garden City
Police lights
Vidalia Police, GBI investigating shooting death

Latest News

American Flags line Broughton Street in Savannah along the Veterans Day parade route.
American Flag tradition returns to Broughton Street for Veterans Day parade
FILE PHOTO - A previous Savannah Veterans Day parade
Watch the 2023 Savannah Veterans Day parade on WTOC
VFW Post handing out poppies in honor of Veterans Day
VFW Post handing out poppies in honor of Veterans Day
THE News at 5
American Flag tradition returns to Broughton Street for Veterans Day parade