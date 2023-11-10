Sky Cams
Watch the 2023 Savannah Veterans Day parade on WTOC

FILE PHOTO - A previous Savannah Veterans Day parade
FILE PHOTO - A previous Savannah Veterans Day parade(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will be airing the Savannah Veterans Day parade live on Saturday.

WTOC’s coverage will start at 10 a.m. on-air and online. WTOC’s Mike Cihla will host the parade.

The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Abercorn and Gwinnett streets.

The staging area for the parade, between Gwinnett Street and Park Avenue and Habersham Street and Drayton Street, will close at 6 a.m. Saturday.

The parade route will close at 9 a.m. or earlier due to safety. The city said vehicles found in the no-park zones will be towed at the owner’s expense.

To learn more about the parade, find a full route map, including the staging area, and no-park zones, visit savannahga.gov/veteransparade.

If the parade continues past 11 a.m., WTOC’s coverage will continue online only.

