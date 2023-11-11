Jenkins High Robotics Team makes sock donation to homeless shelter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jenkins High School Robotics Team made a big donation to the Union Mission homeless shelter.

During their “Sock”tober community service project, the team collected 1,397 pairs of socks. Some of the team including teacher, Thomas Maty and students Melina Bringman and Allen Zheng dropped off several large bags full of men’s and women’s socks.

One of the students, a senior in the program, says STEM learning goes beyond math and science.

“These programs are about more than robots,” said senior Milena Bringman. “So while you learn about the building process and brainstorming and designing and programming, you’re also learning about real life skills like business plans and community outreach.”

Bringman took part in the Lego League while in middle school in Savannah. The Jenkins Robotics Team then were mentors to her, and that’s when she knew she wanted to be a part of the team. She’s very pleased with what they accomplished with their service project.

“It was a really big surprise; the first couple of weeks, we really wanted to meet our goal, which was 850 and to have surpassed that by so so many pairs was really exciting for us.” Said Bringman

Union Mission President and CEO Michael Traynor who received the donations said, “I’m very proud of those kids that have put the drive together and made such a difference in our community.”

He also said socks is the number one item their clients need. The socks will go right into their “closet” that they open weekly for men and women in need to grab a coat, or clothes, and now socks.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.