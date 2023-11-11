Sky Cams
Savannah Veterans Day Parade underway(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Veterans Day parade went through downtown Saturday, returning to its normal route for the first time since 2019.

Around 120 entrants marched in the parade to honor our service men and women. Everyone from high school bands to local VFW posts participated as the rain held off. We were able to catch up with Savannah’s Veteran of the year, who was honored at the parade, and ask him what it meant to receive the recognition.

“It means a lot to me to be the representative. I never dreamt of ever holding this post, but to be the one the one that represents all of the living is a tremendous feeling,” Veteran of the Year Timothy Ansley said.

Team WTOC was out there as well. If you watched the parade, you saw Mike Cihla hosting it from our set up on Broughton street, and if you were out along the route you might’ve seen the First Alert Stormchaser along with Dave Turley, Jamie Ertle and Madeline Hunt.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

