Search continues for Claxton shooting suspect after possible sighting in Savannah

Eddie Lee Passmore
Eddie Lee Passmore(Evans County Sheriff Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search continues for Eddie Passmore, the man wanted for a triple shooting in Claxton on Oct. 28.

That search led to Savannah on Friday. Police and the SWAT team swarmed a home on Kline Street near MLK Blvd. They were there for hours. Police say they thought Passmore was in one of the homes.

Members of the SWAT team broke down the door of the house; went inside and then came back out.

Police say Passmore was not in the house.

WTOC will continue to keep you updated on any new developments.

History of the World War II Memorial on River Street
Jenkins High Robotics Team makes sock donation to homeless shelter
Veteran surprised with new home in Richmond Hill
Jenkins High Robotics Team makes sock donation to homeless shelter
