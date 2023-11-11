Search continues for Claxton shooting suspect after possible sighting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search continues for Eddie Passmore, the man wanted for a triple shooting in Claxton on Oct. 28.

That search led to Savannah on Friday. Police and the SWAT team swarmed a home on Kline Street near MLK Blvd. They were there for hours. Police say they thought Passmore was in one of the homes.

Members of the SWAT team broke down the door of the house; went inside and then came back out.

Police say Passmore was not in the house.

WTOC will continue to keep you updated on any new developments.

