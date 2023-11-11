Sky Cams
Special concert at Service Brewing to raise money for non-profit

Service Brewing
Service Brewing(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Veterans Day on Saturday, one Savannah business is gearing up for a night of giving back.

Service Brewing Company is hosting a concert Saturday night where some of the proceeds will go to support a non-profit called Operation Warrior Resolution. An organization that focuses on a holistic approach to mental health care for our veterans.

As someone who served in the army for eight years, the CEO of Service Brewing Company says it’s been his mission to give back to those who served our country. He said this event gives people from around the Coastal Empire the opportunity to live out that mission as well.

“To be able to have this concert, and have our community from greater Savannah come in and support that, just reinforces that we’re doing the right thing, and allows people to come together and take care of charities while having a great time,” Service Brewing Company CEO Kevin Ryan said.

Doors will open for the concert at 6 p.m. Saturday and the concert will start at 7 p.m.

If you can’t make it out to Saturday’s event but want to show your support, the brewery will be continuing to work with Operation Warrior Resolution. Throughout the next six months, a portion of every beer sold will give back to the non-profit.

