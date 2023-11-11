Sky Cams
Veteran surprised with new home in Richmond Hill

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - An Army veteran got the surprise of a lifetime.

U.S. Army Sgt. Keysia Calmese got presented with a new mortgage-free home Friday in Richmond Hill. It was donated through national homebuilder PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program in partnership with non-profit Building Homes for Heroes.

Sgt. Calmese joined the Army back in 2002. She served for 14 years, including three deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Our lives have actually changed dramatically. We’re just grateful for having a mortgage-free home, so I won’t have to worry about my finances and then I’ll be able to support her emotionally, financially, and just being together. We’ve been apart for so many years but now it’s time for us to spend more time together and just be grateful and thankful for everything,” Sgt. Calmese said.

The Built to Honor program has given more than 80 mortgage-free homes since they launched in 2013.

