Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

Heading into your Saturday night, I'll continue to look for increased shower chances throughout the overnight as temps cool into the mid to lower 50s by tomorrow morning.

I’ll continue looking for these scattered showers throughout tomorrow morning. By that afternoon, these showers should start to fizzle out. Then, we should be left with cooler and mostly cloudy conditions as high warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s for most.

Going into the work week, I’ll look for the coolest temperatures of the week in the mid to lower 50s on both Monday & Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, we should see high temps make it back into the upper 60s through the mid-week before we track 70s going into next weekend.

However, we’ll still continue tracking daily rain chances with the highest chances on Wednesday & Thursday. Plus, this is also when we’ll likely see breezy conditions with gusts up to 25 MPH. Luckily, it looks like this should begin to calm down and start to warm up again by the end of next weekend. So, be sure to stay updated.

