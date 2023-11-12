Sky Cams
Early morning fire destroys Lowcountry church

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - An overnight fire has caused significant damage to a Lowcountry church.

The Burton Fire District responded to a structure fire on Fieldfare Way just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say two joint mobile homes were being used as a church and the structure was preparing for services Sunday morning.

First responders determined the fire was started by an extension cord that was powering four portable heaters and became overloaded.

The fire was extinguished after more than an hour, heavily damaging the church.

There were no injures from the fire.

