Hampton Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Brunson

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRUNSON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting overnight.

A large police presence was in the Brunson area, near Woodbury Lane early Sunday morning due to a shooting.

Officials say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Not much information has been released on what happened.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office said they will continue to monitor the situation.

WTOC will update you on this situation as soon as we get more information.

