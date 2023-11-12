Man charged with DUI after crashing into vehicle of Wayne Co. deputy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol has charged a man after a deputy-involved crash.

Officials say Troopers responded to a crash on Veterans Parkway around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

During their investigation, Troopers found that a Dodge Ram was driving southbound on Veterans Parkway, when he struck a Wayne County deputy vehicle, causing it to hit the bridge and overturn.

The deputy had minor injuries from the crash.

GSP charged the driver of the Dodge Ram with driving under the influence.

