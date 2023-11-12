Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Man charged with DUI after crashing into vehicle of Wayne Co. deputy

Georgia State Patrol has charged a man after a deputy-involved crash on Veterans Parkway.
Georgia State Patrol has charged a man after a deputy-involved crash on Veterans Parkway.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol has charged a man after a deputy-involved crash.

Officials say Troopers responded to a crash on Veterans Parkway around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

During their investigation, Troopers found that a Dodge Ram was driving southbound on Veterans Parkway, when he struck a Wayne County deputy vehicle, causing it to hit the bridge and overturn.

The deputy had minor injuries from the crash.

GSP charged the driver of the Dodge Ram with driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiny home project aimed at helping homeless veterans completed
Eddie Lee Passmore
Search continues for Claxton shooting suspect after possible sighting in Savannah
Veteran surprised with new home in Richmond Hill
Veteran surprised with new home in Richmond Hill
Suspect arrested after shooting in Jesup
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home

Latest News

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting overnight.
Hampton Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Brunson
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
An overnight fire has caused significant damage to a Lowcountry church.
Early morning fire destroys Lowcountry church
SD Gunner Fund hosts Salute to Service event
SD Gunner Fund hosts Salute to Service event