SD Gunner Fund hosts Salute to Service event(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The SD Gunner Fund hosted their Salute to Service event.

The SD Gunner Fund is a local non-profit that aims to help our veterans, first responders and children with special needs through trainings and the adoption of service animals. The event was all about recognizing those who have gone through programs with the organization.

It also aimed to thank all of the donors and volunteers that help to make the work they do possible.

Board members say it’s amazing to see everyone come together at events like this.

“This non-profit organization supports local, it’s not a global organization, You get to see who we’re helping. We do help people in other states, but we mostly focus on our local counties, and our local children, families and veterans, and that’s the beauty of it. So, you get to see where everything’s going, you get to interact with the children, all of the recipients, and yeah, have a good time,” Jessica Holder said.

Also, in attendance was WTOC’s very own Jamie Ertle who helped to MC Saturday’s event.

