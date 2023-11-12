Thousands celebrating 12th annual Port Wentworth Oyster Roast, Barbeque, and Music Festival

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people came together Saturday to celebrate the 12th annual Port Wentworth Oyster Roast, Barbeque, and Music Festival.

The event was filled with vendors, live entertainment, and of course oysters.

“It was something that the chamber of commerce put on for to help with networking and let businesses get to know each other and know other people in the community, and again, it was just so popular, that it has grown, and grown, and grown into a festival,” April Cameron said.

And although oysters are the main feature of the event, Cameron says she likes to make sure everyone has something they enjoy.

“Even I personally don’t love oysters, so there’s so many different food vendors here,” Cameron said.

And with around 20 different food vendors at the festival there was definitely something for everyone.

Cameron says this event is a great way for the chamber to give back to the community.

“Part of what we do is to help businesses thrive, but that also means it helps the community thrive. And, I think to be a good steward to your community is to give back to those that are doing good.”

Which is why the chamber is giving some of the funds raised from Saturday’s festival back to a local Boy Scout troop.

“We use any donations for scholarships for scouts at summer camps and other things that may come up throughout the year,” Seth Zeigler said.

Something the troop says they’re grateful for.

“I’m glad for it, because some of these kids might not be able to pay for their summer camp, or pay fully for their summer camp, and this will help pay for it, and they’re able to go and have fun at summer camp, meet other scouts,” Fountain said.

The chamber says they’re already looking forward to planning out next year’s festival.

