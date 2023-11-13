Celebrating babies ‘graduating’ from the NICU in the Lowcountry

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - November is Prematurity Awareness month, dedicated to informing people about premature births.

Over in the Lowcountry, Coastal Carolina Hospital has started a new tradition celebrating babies who “graduate” from the NICU. Babies are given crocheted graduation caps to celebrate the milestone of going home.

The hospital’s Level 2 Special Care Nursery is designed to care for babies born early who weigh at least three pounds and three ounces.

The nursery provides access to incubators, feeding tubes and other methods of care. While families love the graduation photos, hospital staff are also happy to have them too.

“I mean it’s very rewarding, that’s why we do the job we do, because we love watching these babies grow and succeed and get to that point where they can go home to their families and that’s important to us as well. So, it’s just as much fun for us to take these pictures as it is for the families to get them,” Clinical Lead Erica Kubicki said.

Coastal Carolina Hospital has served over 120 babies since their NICU services started in April of 2022.

