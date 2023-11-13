Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Celebrating babies ‘graduating’ from the NICU in the Lowcountry

Celebrating babies ‘graduating’ from the NICU in the Lowcountry
Celebrating babies ‘graduating’ from the NICU in the Lowcountry(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - November is Prematurity Awareness month, dedicated to informing people about premature births.

Over in the Lowcountry, Coastal Carolina Hospital has started a new tradition celebrating babies who “graduate” from the NICU. Babies are given crocheted graduation caps to celebrate the milestone of going home.

The hospital’s Level 2 Special Care Nursery is designed to care for babies born early who weigh at least three pounds and three ounces.

The nursery provides access to incubators, feeding tubes and other methods of care. While families love the graduation photos, hospital staff are also happy to have them too.

“I mean it’s very rewarding, that’s why we do the job we do, because we love watching these babies grow and succeed and get to that point where they can go home to their families and that’s important to us as well. So, it’s just as much fun for us to take these pictures as it is for the families to get them,” Clinical Lead Erica Kubicki said.

Coastal Carolina Hospital has served over 120 babies since their NICU services started in April of 2022.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire has caused significant damage to a Lowcountry church.
Early morning fire destroys Lowcountry church
The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly shooting Saturday night.
Hampton Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly shooting in Brunson
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
Tiny home project aimed at helping homeless veterans completed
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home

Latest News

Jennifer Cooper
Chatham Co. mother accused of murdering her baby denied bond
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Murdaugh attorneys argue impartial jury won’t be found for financial trial
SCCPSS Literacy Week kicks off Monday
SCCPSS Literacy Week kicks off Monday
The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly shooting Saturday night.
Hampton Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly shooting in Brunson