Chatham Co. mother accused of murdering her baby denied bond

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County mother accused of murdering her baby will remain in jail for now.

33-year-old Jennifer Cooper had her bond denied in court Monday. A judge ordered Cooper to stay behind bars saying she’s a threat not only to the community, but also herself.

For the first time, Cooper appeared before a Chatham County Superior Court judge.

Cooper’s lawyer asked for her to be let out on bond.

“I do not believe there is any risk of leaving this jurisdiction or any type of risk to reoffend in this situation,” Cooper’s lawyer Katherine Kelly said.

A State prosecutor recounted what she says happened on Aug. 3 in the Quacco Road home.

The State claims Cooper gave her infant, 2-month-old Randy Taylor, a bottle on the couch and fell asleep.

Cooper’s husband later came home.

“Woke up the defendant asking where the baby was, at which point the defendant discovered that she was laying on top of the baby who was found cold to the touch within the couch cushion,” State’s attorney Katherine Bird said.

Prosecutors say methamphetamine was in the living room near where Taylor was found dead.

“The living conditions in the home were deplorable to say the least. There were objects strewn all over the home. It was hard to discern that the couch was in fact a couch because there were so many objects throughout the home,” Bird said.

No official cause of death has been released, but according to prosecutors’ toxicology reports, both Cooper and Taylor tested positive for meth.

The State says Cooper eventually admitted to consuming meth a day before Taylor’s death and that Cooper had another child who died on the same couch a year ago. That incident determined to be from sudden infant death syndrome.

Cooper’s lawyer said the mother has mental health concerns.

“Given her mental health history, that being not incarcerated would be the best way for her to get the mental health treatment that she would need,” Kelly said.

Judge Timothy Walmsley eventually siding with the state denying bond for Cooper but ordering she undergo mental health evaluation and treatment.

Cooper faces three counts including second degree murder, child cruelty and drug possession.

Prosecutors note more charges could come in this case pending autopsy results.

Cooper is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 11.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.