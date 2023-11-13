District Live Studios launch party to be held Monday
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several great artists have already performed at Plant Riverside’s District Live concert venue. Soon music will be made right downstairs in this same building too.
District Live Studios will be introduced at a launch party Monday.
Recording manager Jon Bonus joined Morning Break to explain the new direction this will make possible for the entertainment district.
