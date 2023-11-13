Dry, cool start to the week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning!

Many of us are waking up in the 50s this morning under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll be dry today with temperatures warming to the mid 60s at lunchtime followed by highs in the upper 60s. The wind will be from the northeast all day at about 10 miles per hour. This evening will be comfortable with 50s returning shortly after sunset.

Marine forecast: A Small Craft Advisory will remain in effect until 1AM Saturday. The wind will be from the northeast at 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting near 30 mph at times. Wave heights could be over 4 feet at times.

Tuesday morning will feature lows near 50 degrees once again. Highs will be near 70 degrees with just a slight chance of rain, mainly south of the Altamaha River. Our rain chance increases Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will have better rain chances as moisture thanks to a weak low to our south. Plan on showers being around both days! Highs will only be in the mid 60s on Wednesday but lower 70s will return on Thursday.

Rain chances linger on Friday with morning lows in the lower 60s and highs in the mid 70s. Drier weather then moves back in over the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s.

Tropical update:

We’ll be watching the Caribbean Sea this week as a low could develop into a tropical depression. This system will likely track to the east of Cuba and not impact us across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

