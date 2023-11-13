Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your work week, I’ll continue to look for increased cloud cover throughout the overnight as temps cool into the upper 40s to lower 50s by tomorrow morning.

Throughout the day, I’ll look for mostly cloudy conditions as highs warm into the mid to upper 60s for most. I’ll look for more cooler temps on Tuesday morning. Then, we should see high temps make it back into the upper 60s through that afternoon before we track 70s going into next weekend.

Meanwhile, I’ll continue looking for mostly cloudy to cloudy skies each day. Plus, we’ll track breezy conditions throughout Wednesday & Thursday, with gusts up to 25 MPH in Savannah.

Along with this, we’ll also continue tracking daily rain chances with the highest chances on Wednesday & Thursday. Luckily, conditions should begin to calm down and start to warm up again by the end of next weekend as lower to mid-70s return to the forecast.

Followed by, cooler temps and more sunshine going into the following week after another cold front comes through a week from now.

Marine: If you have to get out on the water this week, be sure to use extra caution. A Small Craft Advisory has been put in place through Saturday at 1 AM for areas adjacent to the Altamaha River due to high surf, gusty winds, and rain each day this week.

