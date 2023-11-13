Economic Opportunity Energy Assistance Program open for senior citizens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cool weather is upon us, which means heating costs are rising.

Good news for Savannah-Chatham County the annual Economic Opportunity Energy Assistance Program is back for another year.

Usually, it opens in November but this year, the program will start accepting appointments for seniors, ages 65 and older, this December.

Slots are limited and EOA says they usually fill up very quickly.

“The thing that you, that people may not understand is that with as many people that are in Chatham County that may qualify, those appointments, they will probably be taken up by 7:15.”

If you have a $1,000 credit on your energy bill, you will not be able to be serviced.

To get your appointment, you can simply call 912-721-7910 at 7:00pm on Dec. 3.

