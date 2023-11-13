Estimated $400,000 boardwalk renovations complete at Folly Field Beach

HILTON HEAD, S.C (WTOC) - An estimated $400,000 allowed one beach entry on Hilton Head to get a full makeover.

Starting back on Sept. 11 the town of Hilton Head brought in bulldozers to completely clear out the old boardwalk at Folly Field Beach. Now a few months later and five days ahead of schedule, the new one is open.

“It’s a major upgrade. I mean the last upgrade was here since 1991 I believe, so thirty some years old. The codes have changed, the material has changed so i think people will be very pleased,” Beach Operations Manager Mike Demaria said.

He says the new epay decking is sourced from Brazil and should last 40-50 years. They also put in a new shower system, upgraded bathroom facilities, and handrails all in a specifically tight window.

“You have to do it in the shoulder seasons because this time of year we have less volume obviously than the main beach season so what we try to do is take advantage of this real short period of time.”

The town will be doing the exact same thing to the boardwalk over on Driessen Beach starting on Nov. 20, hoping to finish the project before the spring break crowds come in in 2024.

