Family member of man killed on Truman Pkwy searching for answers after shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New details in an October shooting on the Truman Parkway that left two people dead.

19-year-old Shaliyah Collins and 48-year-old Phillip Mock were both killed.

Tyler Heath remembers his uncle Phillip Mock as a caring person who always aimed to help.

“That’s what he was, just a good Samaritan. He would help people even when they didn’t ask for it and that’s exactly what he was doing,” Mock’s Relative Tyler Heath said.

Mock was one of two people gunned down in the northbound lanes of the Truman Parkway between Henry and President Streets on October 27.

Police say Mock was trying to help before the shooting happened.

Heath says the 48-year-old was on the way to pick his daughter up from work when he stopped along the Truman.

“He was just trying to do the right thing in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Investigators say Mock was found shot in the street with 19-year-old Shaliyah Collins’ body later found in an area under the roadway.

47-year-old Derek Johnson was arrested and charged with the killings.

“It does sting a little bit more knowing that it was so senseless and didn’t need to be so violent.”

Heath also raises concerns about Mock’s attempts to call 9-1-1 that night.

The Savannah Police Department confirms that Mock tried to contact emergency responders for more than 50 seconds but no one picked up.

“A lot of different possible outcomes. He very well could’ve still been here if that played out a little differently.”

Investigators have not said what prompted Mock to pull over that night or what lead up to the shooting.

Savannah Police has previously told WTOC that Collins and the suspect Johnson were connected but the two victims did not know each.

Heath says his family is still grieving.

Johnson was arrested in Florida and made his first court appearance last week where a judge denied him bond.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Mock’s family.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.