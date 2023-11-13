Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Family member of man killed on Truman Pkwy searching for answers after shooting

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New details in an October shooting on the Truman Parkway that left two people dead.

19-year-old Shaliyah Collins and 48-year-old Phillip Mock were both killed.

Tyler Heath remembers his uncle Phillip Mock as a caring person who always aimed to help.

“That’s what he was, just a good Samaritan. He would help people even when they didn’t ask for it and that’s exactly what he was doing,” Mock’s Relative Tyler Heath said.

Mock was one of two people gunned down in the northbound lanes of the Truman Parkway between Henry and President Streets on October 27.

Police say Mock was trying to help before the shooting happened.

Heath says the 48-year-old was on the way to pick his daughter up from work when he stopped along the Truman.

“He was just trying to do the right thing in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Investigators say Mock was found shot in the street with 19-year-old Shaliyah Collins’ body later found in an area under the roadway.

47-year-old Derek Johnson was arrested and charged with the killings.

“It does sting a little bit more knowing that it was so senseless and didn’t need to be so violent.”

Heath also raises concerns about Mock’s attempts to call 9-1-1 that night.

The Savannah Police Department confirms that Mock tried to contact emergency responders for more than 50 seconds but no one picked up.

“A lot of different possible outcomes. He very well could’ve still been here if that played out a little differently.”

Investigators have not said what prompted Mock to pull over that night or what lead up to the shooting.

Savannah Police has previously told WTOC that Collins and the suspect Johnson were connected but the two victims did not know each.

Heath says his family is still grieving.

Johnson was arrested in Florida and made his first court appearance last week where a judge denied him bond.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Mock’s family.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire has caused significant damage to a Lowcountry church.
Early morning fire destroys Lowcountry church
The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly shooting Saturday night.
Hampton Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly shooting in Brunson
Johnifer Barnwell
3 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured, FBI Atlanta says
Tiny home project aimed at helping homeless veterans completed
Port Wentworth Police respond to shots fired call on Lake Shore Blvd

Latest News

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Murdaugh attorneys argue impartial jury won’t be found for financial trial
One-on-one with new Executive Director of Gullah Geechee Community Group
One-on-one with new Executive Director of Gullah Geechee Community Group
Family member of man killed on Truman Pkwy searching for answers after shooting
An overnight fire has caused significant damage to a Lowcountry church.
Early morning fire destroys Lowcountry church