One-on-one with new Executive Director of Gullah Geechee Community Group

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head’s first ever development group strictly focused on the Gullah Geechee people, now has its executive director.

“It’s a story that needs to be told and so that’s part of what I plan to do with the community here is find ways to magnify that story,” Thomas Boxley said.

Thomas Boxley just started this job a week ago, now with the responsibility of keeping Gullah land and culture safe while also pushing it further into the spotlight.

“I think the rubber meets the road now. We have somebody that’s taking ownership of this project, someone that’s excited about this project and ultimately somebody that we can hold accountable for this project,” Alex Brown said.

The town put together the community development corporation Boxley will lead over the last few months, and now that it has a leader... it’s time to get out into the community they’ll serve.

“That’s part of what my first 60 days is going to encompass is getting out and meeting the people in the community and kind of getting an understanding of what they would like to see.”

“He’s coming from Tulsa, where - through the University of Oklahoma - he worked to help disadvantaged communities find healthcare. He doesn’t expect that to mean you’ll immediately trust him though, and is ready to show why you should.”

“I have an extensive amount of experience working with African American communities Native American communities in my background, but again I plan to earn the trust of the community.”

Through his conversations with that community so far, it’s clear preservation of culture and land will be paramount... but he also has his sights set on the island’s economic driver.

“I think that there’s a huge opportunity for the native island community, the Gullah people, to participate in the tourism industry.”

Boxley hopes to strengthen ongoing efforts to bring Gullah culture into the tourism industry.

